A three-year-old girl has been left "extremely traumatised" after a man allegedly tried to take her from her family at a market in County Antrim.

At this stage, police believe the man "took the child's hand and led her away from the area".

They said they received a report that a girl had disappeared from a stall at Nutts Corner market at about 15:00 BST on Sunday.

The child was found near a car park shortly after she went missing.

Sarah-Jane Gilmore told BBC News NI her daughter Poppy-Leigh was still in shock.

Ms Gilmore, who is from Cullybackey, said that when she asked her daughter what had happened, she said "the wrong man" had taken her away.

Poppy-Leigh told her that she had kicked and punched the man as she tried to get away.

"We are still shocked and can't process that this happened to our little girl," Ms Gilmore said.

"When we realised she was missing, panic set in. You don't actually know what is happening, all I was focused on was finding her."

'Quiet and withdrawn'

She said she and her fiance wanted to thank the stall holders and the market manager who dropped what they were doing to help look for the little girl.

Ms Gilmore said she never thought something like this would happen and added that her daughter had been very frightened.

"She didn't want to go to school this morning in the fear that the wrong man would take her again," she said.

"She is not her usual self, very quiet and withdrawn to herself at times. She has to keep reassuring herself at home that we are close by, but doesn't want to go anywhere."

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said: "Thankfully the young girl was not harmed in any way, although she is extremely traumatised by her ordeal."

PSNI Insp Lindsay McCrea appealed for information and urged anyone who may have witnessed a man acting suspiciously at Nutts Corner on Sunday to contact police.