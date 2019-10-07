Image caption The case was heard at Antrim Crown Court

A County Antrim man has been fined £20,000 after an employee had his left arm amputated by a piece of machinery.

Brian McGuckian, 59, trading as McGuckian Milling Company of Cloughmills, pleaded guilty to two health and safety breaches.

On 7 February 2018, a man sustained serious injuries when his left arm was amputated by a screw auger conveyor.

The employee was trying to remove a blockage when his arm was drawn into an "unguarded" machine.

Antrim Crown Court heard that the employee was working in the blending plant at the animal feed manufacturing site when he noticed a blockage had occurred at a holding bin.

While attempting to rectify the defect, his arm was drawn into an unguarded rotating screw auger resulting in the amputation of his left arm, below the elbow.

Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland (HSENI) Inspector Gavin Rowan said the investigation had found that Mr McGuckian "failed to provide adequate information, instruction and training for the operation, use and maintenance of the work equipment".

"The investigation also found there was a lack of adequate guarding on the screw auger conveyor," he added.

"Employers must ensure that all machinery is adequately guarded and that their employees are trained and competent to operate machinery.

"This injury was preventable, and the risk from the unguarded machine should have been identified."