Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Police received reports that a total of 12 graves were damanged

The headstones of a number of Commonwealth war graves in Belfast City Cemetery have been smashed.

Damage to three graves at the site in the west of the city was reported to police on Friday, with damage to a further nine reported on Monday.

Police have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist them with their inquiries.

"To damage any grave is appalling," said PSNI Ch Insp Christian Bradley.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Police said that to damage any grave is "appalling"

"I can assure the public that we will conduct a thorough investigation in a bid to bring those responsible before the courts but we need the community to help us."

The Commonwealth war graves in Belfast City Cemetery commemorate more than 560 people killed during World War One and World War Two.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police.