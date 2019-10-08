Londonderry: Man shot in both legs by masked attackers
- 8 October 2019
A man in his 30s has been shot in both legs in Londonderry.
Police said two masked men entered a house in Margaret Street in the Waterside at about 20:45 BST on Tuesday and shot the man.
The man is receiving treatment for his injuries.
Police are at the scene of the attack and have appealed for anyone who has information about the incident to contact them.