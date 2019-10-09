Image caption The family of Charlotte Murray have appealed for her killer to reveal the location of her body

The guilty verdict in the case of the murder of Charlotte Murray makes the front of three of Wednesday's papers.

On Tuesday, Johnny Miller was found guilty of the "cold, calculating murder" of his ex-fiancee.

The 48-year-old from Redford Park in Dungannon killed her between 31 October and 2 November 2012.

The Daily Mirror front page has an image of Ms Murray's family outside of court, calling for Miller to reveal the location of her body.

"We still don't have Charlotte back," said Denise, her twin sister.

"We are now appealing to Mr Miller to do the decent thing, the honourable thing and let us know where Charlotte's body is, so we can bring her home."

The Belfast Telegraph and the Irish News both also focus on calls from Ms Murray's family for Miller to reveal the location of her body.

The Irish News front page has a picture of her family in a huddle outside Dungannon Crown Court, while the Belfast Telegraph carries the story under the headline 'Tell us where you hid her body'.

'His reputation will grow'

While the conviction in the Charlotte Murray case is mentioned on the front of the News Letter, its coverage leads with further reaction to Tuesday's BBC Spotlight programme.

The paper covers comments from South Armagh Pastor Barrie Halliday, a friend of late victims' campaigner Willie Frazer.

Image copyright News Letter

Tuesday's programme reported Mr Frazer had been involved in supplying Ulster Resistance weapons to the UDA which were later linked to 70 murders.

Mr Halliday said he was contacted by BBC journalist Mandy McAuley, the presenter of the programme.

Mr Halliday said Mr Frazer was interviewed in hospital by Ms McAuley before he died in June, and said he believed Mr Frazer's reputation "will only grow" in the eyes of his supporters, despite the revelations in the programme.

'Being hit by a truck'

Inside, Wednesday's Belfast Telegraph has a story about a multiple sclerosis (MS) patient who had to wait more than a year for a diagnosis.

It follows news that the waiting list for patients has doubled in the past four years.

Claire Espie, from Lisburn, was diagnosed with MS on St Patrick's Day last year.

Image copyright Getty Images/wutwhanfoto Image caption More than 11,000 neurology patients in Northern Ireland have been waiting more than a year for a first outpatient appointment

The 34-year-old said the length of the wait for a diagnosis was "really frustrating" and that finally receiving it was like "being hit by a truck".

"I know that my symptoms and relapses are definitely connected to stress," she said.

No-deal Brexit

With the UK pencilled in to leave the the EU in just three weeks, the Irish News front page also covers the potential damage a no-deal Brexit could do to Northern Ireland.

It covers a Cabinet Office report published on Tuesday which notes the absence of a devolution in Northern Ireland has "hampered preparations" and will "critically limit" contingency planning for a no-deal Brexit.

In its Brexit coverage, the News Letter looks at the possible influence Northern Ireland's political system has had on the rest of the UK.

The paper reports on the findings of the British Election Study, run by Nuffield College, Oxford and Manchester University.

It notes the "polarised" style of politics common in Northern Ireland has become the norm across the UK since the Brexit referendum.

"This is a British political system where you have two sides who are competing for more extreme votes - it is the Northern Ireland party system," said Professor Geoffrey Evans, a political scientist with the University of Oxford.