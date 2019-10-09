Image caption Charlotte Murray was 34 when she was reported missing

A 47-year-old man has been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Charlotte Murray.

He was arrested in Moy, County Tyrone, on suspicion of assisting offenders, withholding information and perverting the course of justice.

A number of electronic devices were seized for examination, and the man was released on bail.

On Tuesday, Ms Murray's ex-fiancee Johnny Miller, from Dungannon, was found found guilty of her 2012 murder.

The body of Ms Murray, 34, from Omagh, has never been found.