Northern Ireland

Prince Edward: Earl of Wessex starts two-day visit in County Fermanagh

  • 9 October 2019
prince edward

The Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward, has arrived in County Fermanagh at the start of a two-day visit.

The Royal helicopter landed at Florencecourt where the prince met primary school children from County Cavan.

He then toured the house and gardens meeting staff and volunteers from the National Trust.

Prince Edward last visited Northern Ireland in 2015.

