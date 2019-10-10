NI economy grows, but with slow recession recovery

Image copyright Getty Images/agrobacter

The Northern Ireland economy grew by 0.3% in the three months to the end of June, according to official figures.

Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) says growth was driven by services, production and public sector growth, offsetting a 4% fall in construction.

It also says the NI economy has grown by 1% between June 2018 and June 2019.

In contrast, UK GDP grew by 0.2% in the quarter but 1.3% in the year to June 2019.

Output is still about 4% lower than peak 2007 levels, whereas UK output is 12% higher.

This suggests the economy in Northern Ireland has been much slower to recover from the recession in 2008.