Image caption Féile an Phobail, based in west Belfast, is the biggest festival in Northern Ireland

A court has been told that a legal attempt by the Department of Finance to wind up west Belfast festival Féile an Phobail is likely to be withdrawn.

The case centres on alleged unpaid rates.

However, the managing director of Féile, Kevin Gamble, told the court that the rates related to a building his organisation did not own.

Féile was established 31 years ago and includes a range of musical, art, literary events and political debates.

Over the years, the event, also known as the West Belfast Festival, has received substantial public funding, including from the Arts Council, Tourism NI and Belfast City Council.

Registered charity

Mr Gamble told the court that Féile previously had a "short-term lease" on the Falls Road building at the centre of the case.

He said he was "surprised it got to this stage" as Féile is "a registered charity... and have always been exempt from rates".

He said the authorities were now aware of this and that he had been told the legal case would be "expunged".

Adjourned

A prosecution solicitor confirmed a "re-evaulation" was under way and that there was likely to be "some type of adjustment".

Asked directly by the judge if there was a possibility that the issue could be "wiped out", the solicitor said that there was.

The case was listed as "a petition to wind up Féile an Phobail Ltd... by the Department Of Finance, Land & Property Services".

After a short hearing, which lasted less than five minutes, proceedings were adjourned for four weeks, until 7 November.

A spokesperson for Land & Property Services later said: "Land & Property Services note this case has been adjourned. We will now work closely with Féile an Phobail to resolve this matter."