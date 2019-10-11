A shop in Fivemiletown, County Tyrone, has been left badly damaged after an attempted cash machine theft.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) was alerted at about 02:15 BST of an attempt to steal the machine from a commercial premises on the town's Main Street.

It is believed a white transit type van rammed the premises and cash machine several times, but no money was taken.

The van is believed to have left in the direction of Edfield Way roundabout.

PSNI Det Insp Will Tate said: "I know this attempted theft will cause disruption to the public, but I want to reassure the community we will do everything we can to catch those responsible."

Police are appealing for information.