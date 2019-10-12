Image caption The man was shot by two masked men wearing dark clothing

A 20-year-old man has been shot in the leg in Newtownards, County Antrim.

Police say he was walking near a play park in the Sunderland park area at 22:00 BST on Friday, when he was dragged away by two masked men and shot in the leg.

The attackers were reported to be wearing dark clothing and the PSNI said it was treating it as a paramilitary-style attack.

The PSNI appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Inspector Snoddy said: "This was a brutal attack for which there is no justification. There is no place for attacks such as this in our society."

Alliance MLA for Strangford, Kellie Armstrong, said: "There is shock in the local community following this attack.

"These groups are nothing but criminals, more interested in bullying, drug dealing and carrying out deadly attacks.

"The days of the paramilitary bully boys are over".