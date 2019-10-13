Image copyright PSNI

An image of a man suspected of involvement in the murder of Malcolm McKeown has been released by police.

The 54-year-old was found dead in his car behind a service station in Waringstown, County Down, on Monday 19 August.

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man driving a dark blue VW Passat that has been linked to the murder.

The man, who appears to be wearing a baseball cap, was captured leaving Dewarts Garage at 19:19 BST.

Police have said the gunmen travelled in a blue VW Passat with the registration plate RK62 PLX.

It was first seen entering Dewarts Garage at 18:23 BST and police believe the gunmen waited in the car at the back of the filling station for around 56 minutes before shooting Mr McKeown.

Mr McKeown's body was found slumped in his parked car at the side of the garage at around 21:00 BST.

Image caption Malcolm McKeown was found dead in his car behind a filling station in Waringstown

The VW Passat was found burnt out on the Glenavon Lane in Lurgan at approximately 19:26 BST.

In a fresh appeal for information on Sunday morning, police said parents attending football training and trials in the area may have witnessed the Passat being set on fire.

PSNI Det Ch Insp Peter Montgomery said he now believed several people were involved in the killing of the father of three.

He said he believed the gunmen were alerted to Mr McKeown's movements that night and "likely had knowledge" that he would be at the petrol station at that time.

"In every murder there are people involved in different aspects of the crime including planning, targeting, supplying weapons, transporting the weapons away from the scene and the clean-up operation," he said.

"Mr McKeown was shot up to six times just minutes after he left the shop at the petrol station and I suspect that two guns were used during the attack."

Image copyright PSNI Image caption A VW Passat was found burnt out in Lurgan after the murder

Det Insp Montgomery said she was also keen to trace a grey Volkswagen Golf S which was seen in the Greenhill Park area of Lurgan between 17:00 BST and 19:30 BST on 19 August.

He said the car left Greenhill Park and drove on to Mourne Road.