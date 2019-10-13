Image copyright PA Media Image caption Lord Dannatt was head of the Army between 2006 and 2009

A former Army chief has said he believes legislation to protect military veterans from prosecution was excluded from the Queen's Speech after pressure from the NIO.

Lord Dannatt added he believed officials were "nervous" as they feared it would prejudice other discussions.

The PM had promised to end the pursuit of soldiers over historic allegations of offences committed in operations.

These related to operations during the Troubles and in Iraq and Afghanistan.

In response to Lord Dannatt's claims a government spokeswoman said: "There are different views on how to move forward and effectively address the legacy of the past in Northern Ireland - that said, we are determined to make progress and legislate on the issue of legacy prosecutions."

On Saturday Lord Dannatt, the former chief of the general staff, said he was disappointed that the clause would not be in the speech.

He then told The Sunday News that he believed it was cut from the speech because of the "complex issues running with regard to Northern Ireland particularly in the Brexit context".

'No one is above the law'

"This was a golden opportunity to bring legislation to parliament so members of parliament and peers could debate the issue," he told BBC News NI.

He added that he had repeatedly said that "no one is above the law" and where there was evidence of wrongdoing it should be investigated thoroughly.

"When soldiers had done wrong that's what should happen," he said.

He added: "The vast majority of soldiers have carried out their duty faithfully according to their training and rules of engagement which they carried in their pockets.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Queen will outline the government's plans at the State Opening of Parliament

"They should not fear that they're going to be investigated in an aggressive fashion subsequently.

"That's what legislation is needed to protect soldiers from, not protect people who have done illegal things."

Lord Dannatt said he wanted to see a clause that introduced the notion of questioning of former solder with a view not to prosecute them.

'Establish the facts'

He added that in Northern Ireland there were many families who do not know what happened to their loved ones.

The former Army chief said it would be "perfectly proper" that former policemen or soldiers should be questioned to establish the facts of what happened.

He added: "Unless there is compelling evidence that those people being questioned have done something wrong, the questioning should be done on the basis of a presumption not to prosecute.

"It should establish the facts so that families know what happened but former soldiers have the protection that they will not be further investigated".

He said he had been talking to Boris Johnson's office on Friday and despite the fact that the issue would not be in the speech "pressure will remain on the prime minister".

The first Queen's Speech of Mr Johnson's premiership, delivered during the State Opening of Parliament on Monday, will see the government highlight its priorities.

A government spokeswoman said: "The PM has been clear that we need to end the unfair trials of people who served their country when no new evidence has been produced and when the accusations have already been exhaustively questioned in court

"Our clear and overriding objective remains to provide a better way to address the past for all those affected by the Troubles.

"The Northern Ireland Office has consulted on the question of legacy prosecutions and we are engaging with the main parties in Northern Ireland, MPs in Westminster and wider society across Northern Ireland on the issue.

"This is so that we can reach a broad consensus and set out detailed, balanced and fair proposals on the best way forward."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Six former soldiers who served in Northern Ireland during the Troubles are facing prosecution

Six former soldiers who served in Northern Ireland during the Troubles are facing prosecution.

The cases relate to the killings of two people on Bloody Sunday in Londonderry in January 1972; as well as the deaths in separate incidents of Daniel Hegarty, John Pat Cunningham; Joe McCann and Aidan McAnespie.