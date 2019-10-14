Image caption Doug Beattie, a retired Army captain, sits on the Northern Ireland Assembly

Upper Bann MLA Doug Beattie has said he will not stand for the leadership of the Ulster Unionist Party, but will instead endorse colleague Steve Aiken.

Robin Swann has announced he will not be seeking re-election as UUP leader at its next annual general meeting.

Mr Beattie, a retired Army captain, had said he would "take soundings" with regard to the leadership position.

However, in a statement on Monday, Mr Beattie said a leadership contest would be a distraction.