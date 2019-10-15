Two men have been taken to hospital following an incident in Forkhill, County Armagh.

The BBC understands that one man has been shot while the other man has been assaulted.

One of the victims, a man in his 30s, was taken to Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry, the second was transferred to Craigavon Area Hospital.

Both men are in a stable condition, according to a spokesperson for the Southern Trust.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they were called to reports of an assault shortly after 18:20 BST in the Park Urney area.

One crew was despatched to the scene.