Image caption Brian Kennaway was a Presbyterian minister as well as a writer and former member of the Parades Commission

The Reverend Brian Kennaway, a former senior Orangeman and member of the Parades Commission, has died.

He died on Monday, peacefully in hospital, and is survived by his wife Elizabeth and three sons - Ian, Mark and David.

However, over the last 20 years, the Presbyterian minister had became a critic of Orange Order leadership.

More recently, he criticised the order for its lack of engagement with the Parades Commission.

In a 2015 self-written Irish Times article, he said it had tried "every trick in the book to undermine and attack the commission personally".

In 2014, he described a walkout by unionists from talks on parades, flags and the past a "dereliction of duty".

Unionists had left the Stormont talks after the Parades Commission barred part of an Orange parade in north Belfast on 12 July that year.

Raised in Belfast, he then studied at Magee University College in Londonderry and then Trinity College Dublin.

Mr Kennaway studied at Union Theological at Queen's University Belfast and was ordained as a Presbyterian minister in 1976.

He retired from his congregation, Crumlin Presbyterian church, in 2009.

Mr Kennaway was convenor of the education committee of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland from 1992 to 2000.

In his book The Orange Order: A Tradition Betrayed he outlined how he felt the order should return to its cultural and religious roots and not take political sides.

He continued to be a regular writer and commentator on politics and religion until his death.