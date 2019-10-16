Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Journalist Lyra McKee was murdered by the New IRA in Londonderry in April

Naomi Long has criticised the Northern Ireland Office for what she described as an "appalling manipulation" of Lyra McKee's family's grief.

The Alliance Party leader said a video message from Ms McKee's sister calling for a restoration of Stormont is "in very poor taste".

She said the government knows that will deny gay people and women their rights.

Laws on abortion and same-sex marriage here will change unless devolution is restored by 21 October.

In the video, Ms Corner argues that the politicians should bring back devolution because "they are the people who have the power to make bigger changes".

An accompanying message from the Northern Ireland Office describes Ms Corner's video message as "a heartfelt plea" and refers to the need to bring back the institutions "now".

Skip Twitter post by @NIOgov Nichola Corner, sister of journalist Lyra McKee who was killed on 18 April this year, makes a heartfelt plea to Northern Ireland politicians to restore devolved institutions now “because they are the people who have the power to make bigger changes”. #GetStormontUpAndRunning pic.twitter.com/YqML89ZMdi — Northern Ireland Office (@NIOgov) October 16, 2019 Report

But Mrs Long says her party is "ready to restore an assembly and executive capable of delivering equality and human rights for all of our people".

Ms McKee, the journalist who was murdered by the New IRA in Londonderry in April, had previously spoken at an event hosted at Stormont about the challenges facing young gay people in Northern Ireland.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said it is urging the Stormont Assembly to be recalled in a last-ditch attempt to stop the reform of NI's abortion law.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The DUP has opposed Westminster legislating over the head of NI ministers on abortion reform

The DUP has publicly opposed Westminster legislating over the head of local ministers on abortion reform.

However, some have questioned the timing of the party's move.