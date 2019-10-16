Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Anti-Brexit protesters bang bin lids along the border at Bridgend

Protests over Brexit have taken place at almost 40 locations along the Irish border.

The demonstrations were organised by the Border Communities Against Brexit group.

Protesters gathered at border locations in counties Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Londonderry.

They were held as the future of a Brexit deal between the EU and the UK government hangs in the balance, with talks ongoing.

A crowd of about 70 people attended one of the protests along the main Newry-Omeath road.

Organisers had estimated a crowd of about 30.

Image caption SDLP leader Colum Eastwood was among those at a protest near Derry

A number of Sinn Féin councillors from both sides of the border attended the protest as well as representatives of the Newry and Carlingford business community and environmental groups.

The protest lasted around 20 minutes.

Another protest in Bridgend, County Donegal, near Derry was attended by SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, Sinn Féin and People Before Profit.

Similar protests were held earlier this year in March.