Image caption The inquest is examining the deaths of 10 people in Ballymurphy in 1971

A former Parachute Regiment captain has rejected evidence given by another soldier at an inquest into the deaths of 10 people in west Belfast in 1971.

The inquest is examining the shootings in Ballymurphy in August that year.

A solider referred to as M226 was the battalion adjutant based at the 2 Para headquarters on Springfield Road.

In May, soldier M597 testified that he had shot a petrol bomber and said he was interviewed about it by the battalion adjutant some days later.

Soldier M597 said the officer effectively patted him on the back and went on to say "the only mistake you made was not killing the... ", using a swear word.

M597's evidence also included his claim that in spite of being from a different company he had visited the Henry Taggart Hall after soldiers based there had shot civilians on 9 August 1971.

M226 returned to court on Thursday after making a supplementary statement to the inquest.

In court, he said he refuted M597's claims about the interview about shooting the petrol bomber and gave several reasons.

'Never swore'

He explained he would not have had the role of investigating such a shooting and would not have interviewed M597.

He also said he believes he never met M597.

He pointed out there were two other captains and two other majors in the headquarters, with whom M597 may have confused him.

He also wanted the court to understand he never swore in front of other ranks.

"I would not talk to my dog like that," he told the court.

M226 added that having looked at the transcript of M597's evidence he believed the soldier had acted illegally and should have been disciplined for his actions.

He said if he had interviewed M597 he would have remembered it and would not have endorsed his actions in the shooting.

M226 also told the court he had been forced to make his supplementary statement to the inquest and make his second appearance in court without the benefit of any legal advice or representation.