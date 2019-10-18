Image caption SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan (left) will attend the assembly sitting despite the recall being criticised by party leader Colum Eastwood

An SDLP MLA who opposes abortion will attend an assembly sitting at Stormont despite his party leader describing the recall as "a total stunt".

Daniel McCrossan told BBC News NI he will be in the chamber on Monday and it is understood other SDLP MLAs could also be present.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood criticised the recall but said his party had not yet decided whether it would attend.

The recall was proposed in an attempt to stop reform of NI's abortion law.

It was triggered after a petition collected the necessary 30 MLA signatures.

Laws on abortion and same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland will change unless devolution is restored by Monday, 21 October.

The recall will not affect the impending law changes, as it would need an executive to be appointed too.

The move had been proposed by Northern Ireland peer Baroness O'Loan, who opposes any reform of the current abortion law and was supported by the campaign group Both Lives Matter.

The group collected signatures from 27 DUP MLAs, Ulster Unionist leader Robin Swann and his party colleagues Robbie Butler and Roy Beggs, as well as TUV leader Jim Allister.

Sinn Féin has ruled out attending the sitting, describing it as a pantomime, while the Alliance Party has not yet decided whether it will be in Stormont on Monday.

The Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) has said it will attend.

DUP 'can't stop law change'

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said he had not decided if the party would attend yet and that it would meet "over the next few days and decide the tactic".

But he said the SDLP "will not play to the DUP's tune".

"I think they have to be honest with people, they are pretending to people who have concerns about some of these issues that they can stop them, but they can't.

"They know that they can't because there will not be an executive formed on Monday morning."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Stormont's power-sharing government collapsed in 2017

He added: "Let's be honest with people, the DUP are pretending this will stop abortion legislation on Monday, it will not - that is a lie."

The SDLP has described itself as a "pro-life party" but their politicians are free to vote with their conscience on abortion laws in Northern Ireland.

Stormont's power-sharing government collapsed two-and-a-half years ago amid a bitter row about a green energy scheme and Parliament has had to pass some key legislation for Northern Ireland in the interim.