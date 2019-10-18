Image copyright Getty Images

Farmers in Northern Ireland have said they need more clarity on what the new Brexit deal means for their industry.

The Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) said the complexity of the deal meant it was still assessing its implications.

It has concerns about whether Northern Ireland produce could continue to avail of EU trade deals with third countries.

There are questions over whether milk from Northern Ireland processed in the Republic of Ireland could be included in products sent to China in EU deals.

"While the proposals appear to address concerns around regulations and tariffs, our initial assessment deemed the plans complex and bureaucratic," said the UFU.

"We need clarity and detail around Northern Ireland's access to EU trade deals once the transition period ends.

"If we are excluded this would have a significant impact on trade between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland."

The union wants more guarantees on continued unfettered access for Northern Ireland produce to its biggest market in Great Britain.

"Our key objective from day one has been to secure trade that is as free and frictionless as possible east/west and north/south," it added.

"A no-deal, however, remains the worst possible outcome for Northern Ireland's family-run farm businesses and must be avoided."