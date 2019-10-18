Bail refused to 'Newry traveller feud' accused

Image caption The court was told that the feud included an incident in Forkhill on 15 October which resulted in a man suffering a gunshot wound to the stomach

A judge has refused bail for a father and son accused of involvement in an "escalating" feud among some members of Newry's travelling community.

Charlie Ward Sr, 50, and Charlie Ward Jr, 25, of O'Donoghue Park in Bessbrook, both face five charges.

They relate to an incident that occurred at Bearna Park in Meigh, on 10 October.

The men are accused of hijacking, affray, arson, criminal damage and having a hook and machete.

The prosecution said that between 20:00 and 20:30 BST on 10 October, three women and a three-month-old baby were sitting in a van in Bearna Park.

It was said that four cars then drove in to the estate.

One of the cars crashed into the van and men with weapons jumped out of it.

Bullhook and machetes

A slash hook came in through the window of the van and one of the women said she was pulled out with the child.

Two of the alleged victims said they saw the two accused at the incident.

A search of the two men's home on 16 October recovered a bullhook and two machetes.

The prosecution said that the incident was related to the escalation of a feud in the travelling community in the Newry area which has been ongoing for seven to eight months.

This included an incident in Forkhill on 15 October which resulted in a man suffering a gunshot wound to the stomach. The court heard that that man is currently in a critical but stable condition.

On Friday, police arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and criminal damage in relation to that incident.

The prosecution told the court he was detained while trying to board a flight to Luton.

Ongoing feud

Applying for bail in the case of Mr Ward and his son, a defence barrister said: "The word feud means that there must be two parties.

"So if they are one side of the alleged feud, the reliability of the witnesses, who are from the other, is questionable."

He added that he believed CCTV evidence taken from the defendants' home would show that they were there at about 20:10 BST - around the time the Meigh incident is alleged to have taken place.

Refusing bail, district judge Eamonn King said: "The police believe there is a feud that has been going on for over six months.

"A lid has been kept on it until the last week or so but since then there has been an escalation.

"If people from the other side appear before me on serious charges they will also be refused bail.

"Since I've been here in Newry I have warned members of the travelling community that the word feud should not exist and it should not be tolerated."

The two men will appear in court again next month.