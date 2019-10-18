Northern Ireland

Greenisland: Man in 30s shot in the legs

  • 18 October 2019
Police officer

A man has been injured in a shooting in Greenisland, County Antrim.

The man, who is in his 30s, was shot in the legs in the Station Road area.

It happened at about 20:10 BST on Friday. The victim is being treated in hospital.

Police have appealed for anyone who has any information about the attack to contact them.

