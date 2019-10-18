Greenisland: Man in 30s shot in the legs
- 18 October 2019
A man has been injured in a shooting in Greenisland, County Antrim.
The man, who is in his 30s, was shot in the legs in the Station Road area.
It happened at about 20:10 BST on Friday. The victim is being treated in hospital.
Police have appealed for anyone who has any information about the attack to contact them.