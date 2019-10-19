Police have described the shooting of a man in Greenisland, County Antrim, as "totally barbaric".

The victim, who is in his 30s, was shot in the legs in an alleyway next to the train station on Station Road at about 20:05 BST on Friday.

He is being treated in hospital.

Det Ch Insp Mary White said: "We believe at this time that the shooting was by appointment and that the man had been ordered to attend this location to be shot.

"This is totally barbaric and must stop. No one deserves to have this happen to them and there is absolutely no justification for an attack like this in our communities."

Police urged anyone who was driving in the area at around at the time and who has dash-cam footage to contact detectives.