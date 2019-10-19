Image copyright Pacemaker

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged with attempted murder following an incident in Forkhill, County Armagh, on Tuesday evening.

Brian Ward, of Dobson's Way, Bessbrook, was arrested trying to board a plane to Luton while allegedly using another man's passport.

The 30-year-old was also charged with hijacking and possessing a shotgun.

At Newry court he said he understood all the charges against him.

There was no application for bail.

A police officer told the court he could connect the 30-year-old with the charges against him.

A suspected attacker is understood to have accidentally shot himself as he chased another man.

A 37-year-old man was later dumped at the entrance to Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry before having surgery.

The incident happened at Forkhill at around 18:20 on Tuesday when a gang of men arrived by car in Park Urney and attacked another man who was in a parked car.

That man, who is 53, got out of his vehicle and tried to run away. He was assaulted as he fled and is believed to have been struck on the head with a firearm.

As the chase continued, one of the alleged attackers fell over and suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Two other men, Charlie Ward Sr, 50, and Charlie Ward Jr, 25, of O'Donoghue Park, Bessbrook, were both remanded in custody last week.

Both are accused of hijacking, affray, arson, criminal damage and having a hook and machete.