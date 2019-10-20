Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption A 31-year-old man remains in custody and is assisting police with their enquiries

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the stabbing of a teenage boy in Belfast.

The 31-year-old is also being held on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

It follows a stabbing incident in the Spamount Street area of the city on Saturday night, with a report made to police at about 21:45 BST.

The teenage boy was taken to hospital for his injuries, which are described as serious but not life-threatening.

Officers were initially attending reports of youths fighting in the North Queen Street area of the city, nearby to where the stabbing incident happened.

The arrested man remains in police custody where he is assisting officer with their enquiries.

Anyone with information about the disorder in the area or the stabbing incident is asked to contact the police.