Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened at the junction of Canal Street and Merchants Quay in Newry

A man was left with a large gash on his face after he was slashed and beaten in Newry.

The attack happened in Canal Street in the city at about 02:00 BST on Saturday.

The man, 34, was walking along the street when two men got out of a silver Volkswagen Golf and attacked him.

He was slashed across the face and kicked as he lay on the street, causing him to lose consciousness.

He was left was a seven-inch (18cm) gash on his face, a smaller slash wound to his arm, other cuts and bruises.

Detectives said it was an unprovoked attack and have appealed for anyone with information about the attack to contact them.