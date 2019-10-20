Northern Ireland

Newry: Man left with gash on face after beating

  • 20 October 2019
The junction of Canal Street and Merchants Quay in Newry Image copyright Google
Image caption The attack happened at the junction of Canal Street and Merchants Quay in Newry

A man was left with a large gash on his face after he was slashed and beaten in Newry.

The attack happened in Canal Street in the city at about 02:00 BST on Saturday.

The man, 34, was walking along the street when two men got out of a silver Volkswagen Golf and attacked him.

He was slashed across the face and kicked as he lay on the street, causing him to lose consciousness.

He was left was a seven-inch (18cm) gash on his face, a smaller slash wound to his arm, other cuts and bruises.

Detectives said it was an unprovoked attack and have appealed for anyone with information about the attack to contact them.