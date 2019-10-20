Image caption A number of homes on Falcarragh Drive were evacuated as the PSNI dealt with the incident

A pipe bomb-type device has been discovered near houses in the Lenadoon area of west Belfast, police have said.

Streets were cordoned off and dozens of homes were evacuated around Falcarragh Drive on Sunday.

The PSNI said the device has been removed for forensic examination to determine if it was viable.

Sinn Féin councillor Arder Carson condemned those responsible, saying they have "no support" from the local community.

"Yet again, we can see people's lives in the heart of west Belfast disrupted," he said.

Image caption Sinn Féin councillor Arder Carson condemned those responsible for planting the device

"What cause this serves, nobody knows. These communities don't want it - they've asked people who are involved in this type of incident to get off their backs and let them live in peace."

All streets in the area have since reopened and residents have returned to their homes.

Police have appealed to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact them.

Image caption Bomb disposal officers at the scene in Falcarragh Drive on Sunday