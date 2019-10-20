Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Rescue teams from Coleraine and Ballycastle recovered the man from sand dunes

A man in his early 30s has been injured in a paragliding incident at Whiterocks Beach in Portrush, County Antrim.

The Coastguard received a call from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service requesting assistance at about 14:30 BST on Sunday.

Rescue teams from Coleraine and Ballycastle recovered the man from the sand dunes, where he landed.

He was brought to the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine for treatment.

Later in the day, he was transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.