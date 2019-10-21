Image copyright Family Image caption Natasha Carruthers was a mother of one from Letterbreen in County Fermanagh

Two men who caused the death of a young woman during a high-speed car chase in County Fermanagh have been told they face significant jail sentences.

Natasha Carruthers, a 23-year-old mother of one from Letterbreen, was killed when the car she was in hit a tree on Newbridge Road near Derrylin.

The driver of the car was trying to flee from a man who had paid him £440 for cocaine he had failed to supply.

The crash was initially thought to have been a tragic accident.

Police began a murder inquiry when they became aware of the involvement of a second vehicle.

Judge Neil Rafferty QC told the men that "a young woman had died, and died in tragic circumstances" and that "it is difficult to see how either of you can escape a significant custodial sentence".

The collision followed a 12-mile car chase during which the cars reached speeds of 100mph (161km/h) and made contact with each other numerous times.

The car which crashed was being driven by 23-year-old Nathan Phair from Castlebalfour Park in Lisnaskea, County Fermanagh.

During his trial he insisted he bore no responsibility for Ms Carruthers death and denied he was a drug dealer.

Image caption The car driven by Nathan Phair crashed into a tree on the Lisnaskea Road near Derrylin

He was found guilty by a jury last month of dangerous driving causing death, causing grievous bodily injury to a second passenger, driving while unfit and possessing and supplying cocaine.

The driver of the car that was chasing him was Padraig Toher, 29, from Bawnboy, County Cavan.

He admitted manslaughter after his car made deliberate contact causing death.

He also pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, perverting the course of justice and conspiracy to possess cocaine.

A sentencing hearing was told that Toher accepted bumping and nudging the car in front during the pursuit, and it was this unlawful act which was the basis of the manslaughter charge.

The judge was given a victim impact statement from Natasha Carruthers' mother, which described the devastating impact her death had on her loving family.

The court was told it also had an ongoing impact on Ms Carruthers' daughter, who had celebrated her first birthday two weeks before the crash.

'A very severe lesson'

A defence barrister said Toher had recognised his responsibility for the series of events that led to the death of Ms Carruthers.

He voluntarily turned himself in to police 10 days after the crash and had never sought bail, in order to "begin to make reparation or amends".

The barrister said Toher had "learnt a very severe lesson" and his regret was not "self pity" but "genuine remorse for what happened to Natasha Carruthers and the others in the car".

He recognised the devastation he had caused to her family and that she had been "denied the opportunity to follow a different path", the lawyer added.

Phair is already serving prison sentences for burgling the homes of elderly people, including a blind woman in her 90s, and is due for release in April 2020.

During his trial he denied he was in any way responsible for Natasha Carruther's death and claimed he was not a drug dealer.

His defence claimed he was trying to save himself and Natasha from possible death at the hands of an irate man who had been cheated out of money in a failed drug deal.

His barrister said Phair had suffered life-changing injuries in the crash including fractures to his skull, spine, ribs and collarbone.

Within weeks of leaving hospital Phair stole a jeep and drove off at high-speed and crashed with another vehicle whilst he was "off his head on pills".

The judge responded: "They are not life-changing injuries if they don't change his life."

The barrister said Phair had driven in a defensive rather than an aggressive manner after suffering a "horrifying attack" by Toher who was armed with an iron bar.

His car had been rammed between 10 and 20 times, behaviour which was consistent with a group "on a mission" and "hunting him down".

Phair had never once set out to cause deliberate injury and his "spontaneous expression of remorse" during his trial was genuine, said his lawyer.

The judge adjourned sentencing until 4 November.