Campaigners on both sides of the emotive debate were at Stormont on Monday

Changes to abortion and same-sex marriage legislation in Northern Ireland dominates Tuesday's newspapers.

At midnight, abortion was decriminalised and same-sex marriage was legalised, with the first weddings to take place in February 2020.

Legislation making the changes - which was passed by MPs at Westminster - came into force at overnight.

The News Letter describes a Stormont Assembly sitting to try to stop abortion law changes as a "farce".

The newspaper carries a striking image of a woman holding up a large cross in front of Stormont.

It added that Northern Ireland's abortion laws have moved from being "the most restrictive in the UK and Ireland to the most liberal after a farcical sitting of the Stormont Assembly".

There's "DUP fury" on the front page the Daily Mirror as it reports that the party has "vowed to fight on" after the changes.

It said Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster described it as a "shameful day".

The DUP and some politicians from other unionist parties triggered a recall of the Northern Ireland Assembly - which had not sat in more than 1,000 days - in an attempt to block the lifting of a near-ban on terminations, but failed.

The DUP formed the majority at the Stormont sitting but the move failed because a new speaker could not be elected on a cross-community basis

On the front page of the Irish News, Catholic bishops have hit back at comments from other political leaders that the Stormont sitting was a stunt.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, who attended the start of proceedings but walked out, Alliance leader Naomi Long and Sinn Féin Vice-President Michelle O'Neill all branded it a political stunt.

Catholic bishops said it is "the unavoidable truth is that our locally elected representatives had the time and the power" to prevent abortion law changes.

The Belfast Telegraph's political editor described the meeting as "a pantomime come early to Stormont".

It leads with a warning from Sir Jeffrey Donaldson that the DUP might not return to Stormont if unionists do not get a veto on future Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland.

Speaking at the House of Commons, the DUP MP said he "cannot emphasise enough" how important the principle of consent is to unionists after the prime minister proposed an Assembly vote on post-Brexit arrangements by simple majority.

The Irish News also reports that a Belfast grammar school is set to ban mobile phones to tackle bullying and disruption in classes.

It reports that pupils at Belfast Royal Academy (BRA) have been warned they cannot use devices "at any time, including on buses to and from sports venues, on trips, or during shared education projects".

Any phone seen or heard by staff will be confiscated for up to one week.

Wish you were here

Strangers from around the world have been sending messages of kindness to elderly residents at a nursing home in Portadown, County Armagh, the News Letter reports.

Kathy Davison, who works at Mahon Hall Nursing Home, said that since signing up to the online service five weeks ago, a new postcard has arrived almost every day.

"There is one woman who waits for the postman every day now to see if there is a new letter," Kathy said.

Some of the newspapers have covered a loyalist meeting in east Belfast on Monday night.

Loyalist blogger Jamie Bryson said that there is "immense anger" within loyalism around the proposed Brexit deal, as reported in the Belfast Telegraph and Daily Mirror.