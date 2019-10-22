Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption John Downey at a previous court hearing earlier this month

A 67-year-old man accused of the murder of two UDR soldiers has been refused bail due to flight risk.

John Downey has been charged with the murders of UDR soldiers Alfred Johnston, a 32-year-old father of four, and James Eames, who was 33 and a father of three.

Both were killed in an IRA bomb attack in Enniskillen in 1972.

Mr Downey was extradited to Northern Ireland from the Republic of Ireland earlier this month.

On Tuesday, he appeared via video link at a court hearing in Belfast.

The court was told a timetable for his trial would be set at a further hearing on Friday.

A judge criticised delays in the case and the lack of explanation for them.

Mr Downey, from County Donegal, was first detained in the Republic of Ireland in October 2018 under a European Arrest Warrant.

He fought extradition but lost his most recent appeal, and handed himself into Irish police earlier this month.