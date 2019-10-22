Drugs worth £65K seized in operation targeting UDA

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Some of the items seized by police in Tuesday's searches

Two people have been arrested and cannabis and cocaine worth £65,000 have been seized in an operation targeting the Ulster Defence Association (UDA).

Police from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) found cocaine with an estimated street value of £55,000 and cannabis worth £10,000 during searches in Bangor, Newtownabbey and Millisle.

A 40-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were arrested.

Officers conducting the search also seized a vehicle and £10,000 in cash.

The arrested pair were detained on suspicion of the possession of Class A and B controlled drugs with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs and possession of criminal property.

Det Insp Ray Phelan said the search and arrest operation is linked to the supply of drugs "on behalf of the west Belfast UDA".

"West Belfast UDA carry out paramilitary-style attacks, claiming that they are protecting their communities but the reality is that they supply drugs which ruin the lives of local people, using violence to try and control their markets," he said.

"They do not care about the devastation that they cause; their only concern is with lining their own pockets.

"They are a priority for the PCTF due to the breadth of their criminality and the harm that they cause to the local community."