Image caption Claims of misconduct at a PSNI college feature in the Belfast Telegraph

For the first day in what seems like a while, politics has not dominated all of the front pages of the Northern Ireland newspapers on Wednesday.

The Belfast Telegraph leads with allegations of inappropriate conduct at the police training college at Garnerville in east Belfast.

It reports that the Police Service of Northern Ireland's (PSNI) professional standards department has started an investigation into claims about a male officer.

The newspaper claims police also received a separate complaint of inappropriate language used by a female officer at the college.

Image copyright News Letter

The "angry" father of a cyclist killed by a dangerous driver makes the front page of Wednesday's News Letter.

Hing Tong Cheung, 61, struck a group of cyclists on Bangor Road near Newtownards in County Down on 11 July 2017.

Gavin Moore, 40, died as a result of the collision and a second man was seriously injured.

Image copyright Moore family Image caption Bangor man Gavin Moore died when after being knocked down while he was cycling

On Tuesday, Cheung was sentenced to 12 months, half of which will be served in prison.

The News Letter reports that outside court Mr Moore's father Jim said that he did not think "that justice has been done" and said Cheung would be "out running about in six months and Gavin isn't here for us to see him".

The Irish News leads with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) playing a key role in "forcing a humiliating delay" to Boris Johnson Brexit deal.

Image caption Boris Johnson's plans for a quick sign-off on his Brexit were knocked back by MPs

On Tuesday evening, the DUP's 10 votes dealt a blow to the prime minister's plan to fast-track the bill through Parliament.

Independent North Down MP Lady Hermon also voted against it, meaning all Northern Ireland MPs who take their seats in the chamber voted to oppose the government on two fronts.

Image copyright Daily Mirror

There is a "Thin Lizzy shock" on the front page of the Daily Mirror.

Kevin Finnie, 37, from Liverpool, claims his foster parents told him when he was seven that the late Thin Lizzy star Phil Lynott was his father.

Image caption Phil Lynott was lead singer of Thin Lizzy, best known for the song The Boys Are Back in Town

He wants a DNA test "to finally prove this".

Rock legend Lynott, who died in 1986, was born in Birmingham but brought up in the Crumlin area of Dublin.

A coroner has called for a compulsory lifejacket rule after hearing two inquests of drowning deaths in two days, the News Letter and Irish News report.

Last year Kenny Andrews died after coming off a jet ski in Lough Erne in County Fermanagh, while Edelle McGlade was found to have drowned after falling into water at Portglenone Marina in County Antrim.

Coroner Patrick McGurgan says he intends to write to the top civil servant at the Department for Communities to urge that the wearing of lifejackets in or around water becomes mandatory.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sweet treats for children have become "an everyday food", says Safefood's Dr Marian O'Reilly

Children in Northern Ireland are being given seven times their daily limit of unhealthy "treats" , according to the agency Safefood.

The Daily Mirror and Belfast Telegraph carry the story.

Both quote Safefood nutritionist Dr Marian O'Reilly, who says that junk food used as treats and rewards form almost a quarter of what children eat on a daily basis.

Those treats have "gone from an occasional food to an everyday food", she adds.