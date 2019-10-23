Image caption Janice McAleese resigned several months before the Northern Ireland Events Company collapsed in 2007

The former boss of a Northern Ireland public body that collapsed in debt has been given a suspended sentence after admitting misconduct in public office.

Janice McAleese, 55, of Elvanfoot, near Biggar in Scotland, committed the offences between 2004 and 2006.

She ran the Northern Ireland Events Company (NIEC), which used public money to promote events such as concerts.

At Belfast Crown Court on Wednesday, she was given a two-year sentence, suspended for three years.

The charge put to McAleese was that she arranged payments of about £330,000 to Damien Fleming/Schism Ltd that were in excess of what the NIEC board had approved and were paid "without the authority or knowledge of the board".

The charge also accused Ms McAleese of receiving payments of £49,800 from Damien Fleming/Schism Ltd.

'Acted recklessly when under pressure'

Damien Fleming, 56, of Station Road in Maghera, County Londonderry, had previously pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting Ms McAleese in misconduct in a public office.

He also received a two-year sentence, suspended for three years.

A defence lawyer for McAleese told the court that her client accepted she acted recklessly with the company funds when under pressure to deliver a high-profile motocross event.

The lawyer also said her client's payments did not amount to bribes and that she was inexperienced in events promotion and overseeing accounts prior to her role with the NIEC.

A lawyer for Fleming said his client did not unduly benefit from any transaction and had fully co-operated with the investigation.

The judge said neither defendant had acted dishonestly but rather naively in their transactions.

The NIEC collapsed in 2007 leaving the taxpayer to settle its debts of £1.6m.

In 2016, McAleese was banned from being a company director for 14 years.