Image caption The collision happened on Killyleagh Road near Downpatrick on Sunday

The chief executive of the Equality Commission has paid tribute to one of her colleagues, who died after being injured while cycling in County Down.

Aidan Fitzpatrick was one of two cyclists involved in a collision with a car near Downpatrick on Sunday.

It happened on Killyleagh Road at about 14:00 BST.

The Equality Commission's Dr Evelyn Collins said Mr Fitzpatrick's colleagues were shocked and saddened by his death.

"Aidan worked with the Fair Employment Commission and then the Equality Commission and made a huge contribution to equality in workplaces across Northern Ireland over his long career," she said.

"He was a true gentleman and will be greatly missed by all of us.

"We send our heartfelt sympathies to his family and friends at this very sad time."