Image caption Caolan Maguire was sentenced at Dungannon Crown Court

A teenage driver who killed an elderly man during a drunken high-speed road trip along the Irish border has been given a nine-year sentence.

He collided head-on with a car driven by Patrick McGeough, 79, who was giving a neighbour a lift to shops.

The crash happened on a straight stretch of road near Newtownbutler in County Fermanagh on 3 September 2016.

Caolan Maguire, now 20, from Clones in County Monaghan pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

He also admitted driving with excess alcohol and causing death while unlicensed and uninsured.

Handing down the sentence, half of which is to be served in custody and half on licence, the judge at Dungannon Crown Court told Maguire: "You have learnt a very sorry lesson as result of this."

He added that it was a "catastrophic, one-off incident" and he believed Maguire was not likely to reoffend.

However, he said a sentence that reflected the magnitude of what happened was needed to reflect the public's concern at that type of "furious" driving and to act as a deterrent to others.

'Death crash shook community'

Mr McGeough, from Smithborough in County Monaghan, was a retired gardener and cared for his wife Rose who has since also passed away.

Before her death she described the "massive loss in her life" as a result of the death of the man she had been married to for 38 years.

The court was told Mr McGeough was known to the defendant and his family.

A neighbour said the accident "shook the whole community" when they heard Maguire was involved.

The high-speed road trip began in the car park of Monaghan Leisure Centre, where Maguire and another man were confronted by the manager who was concerned by their drunken behaviour.

They drove off in a silver Audi and the manager alerted gardai (Irish police).

Over the next 20 minutes the car travelled 14 miles (22.5km) through Clones towards Newtownbutler.

The journey was described by prosecution barrister as a "prolonged, persistent period of very bad driving".

Witnesses said the Audi was weaving across the road hitting hedges and grass verges.

It was involved in a hit-and-run collision with one vehicle before overtaking four cars over the brow of a hill with no view of oncoming traffic.

The Audi travelled a further five miles (8km) when, again on the wrong side of the road, it smashed into Mr McGeough's Ford Escort.

'Immature, foolish and intoxicated'

Maguire, who was 17 at the time of the crash, initially denied being the driver or having any recollection of the collision or the time leading up to it.

A blood sample revealed he was over the legal limit for alcohol and had taken ecstasy.

He told police he had not slept the night before and claimed he could not remember being the driver "because he was drunk".

Despite the seriousness of the offences, a defence barrister argued they represented a "terrible mistake" in Maguire's life and his remorse was "very significant".

He said Maguire has suffered depression and was "reminded every single day of the week" of the tragedy as he has to drive past the victim's house and the crash spot.

The lawyer said Maguire had a long-term partner, with whom he has a baby daughter and is expecting a second child next year.

He described Maguire as having been "obviously immature, foolish and intoxicated" on the day, but argued he had been easily led by others in committing the offences.

The judge said it was "only by sheer good fortune that others were not killed in this incident".

As well as the nine-year prison sentence, Maguire was disqualified from driving for 5 years.