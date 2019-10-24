Image copyright PA Media

The Essex lorry deaths dominate the front page of all of the newspapers on Thursday.

Thirty nine bodies were found in a container which had arrived in Purfleet, on the River Thames, from Zeebrugge, Belgium.

The lorry driver, named locally as Mo Robinson, 25, from Portadown, County Armagh, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday.

As of Thursday morning, he was still in custody.

The Daily Mirror carries the headline "Tomb of steel".

The News Letter, Belfast Telegraph and Irish News also cover the story on their front pages.

The Belfast Telegraph reports that the suspect's parents have flown to England to support their son.

'Brextension'

These days it would not be a review of the newspapers without Brexit and the newspapers all cover Wednesday's drama.

Boris Johnson has told Donald Tusk there should be no delay to the UK leaving the EU on 31 October.

The Daily Mirror asks readers whether there could be a "Brexmas election".

Love is in the air

A year after the death of BBC presenter Rachael Bland, her husband Steve has spoken about the challenges of finding love again.

In the Belfast Telegraph, a widow and a widower open up about finding love after love.

"To be given a second chance of happiness is just unbelievable and every day I can't believe how happy I am," John Caulfield, 62, told the newspaper.

Sharing is caring

A project developed by Cloughmills Community Action Team has been named the first ever Northern Ireland winner of a European-wide environmental award, according to the News Letter.

The County Antrim village set up the Library of Things scheme, where people can borrow DIY, household and gardening items instead of having to buy them.

It was selected in the Association/NGO category at the annual European Week for Waste Reduction awards.

And in The Irish News, there is a final farewell for a fruit and vegetable shop, run by three brothers, in west Belfast.

Clarke Bros, on the Springfield Road, had been serving the community for 47 years.

Billy Clarke, 82, said closing the shop, due to retirement, was "the saddest day of my life".