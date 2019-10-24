Image copyright PA Image caption The unaccompanied children were found in Belfast's harbour area

A number of east African children found in Belfast's harbour area last week said they travelled there in a shipping container, the BBC understands.

It is believed at least 10 teenagers were found across a number of days and subsequently placed in the care of Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.

They are from Eritrea and were travelling without an adult.

They were said to be tired, cold and hungry when discovered. A source said the teenagers are being looked after.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it is "liaising with the relevant health trust to understand the circumstances around a number of unaccompanied children who have been taken into the care of social services".

"Our first priority is the safety and wellbeing of the children involved," the PSNI added.