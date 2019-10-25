Image copyright QIH Image caption Kevin Lunney, a director at Quinn Industrial Holdings, was abducted and assaulted last month

Police investigating the abduction of a director of Quinn Industrial Holdings have found a van believed to be linked to the attack, RTE is reporting.

Kevin Lunney was driving from work to his home in County Fermanagh when he was abducted on 17 September.

He was badly beaten and dumped 22 miles (35km) away across the border in County Cavan and found by a farmer.

The van was discovered by gardaí (Irish police) in Duleek, County Meath.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said Mr Lunney sustained severe and life-changing injuries.

His leg was broken and he had suffered a number of slash wounds inflicted with a knife.

Quinn Industrial Holdings was founded by Seán Quinn but the company later collapsed and was bought over by businessmen backed by three investment funds.

Mr Quinn, once Ireland's richest man, was employed as a consultant at his former company, but left that role in 2016.

Quinn executives have allegedly been subject to repeated attacks, something Mr Quinn has publicly condemned on a number of occasions.

A Belfast High Court hearing earlier in the year heard that Mr Lunney was targeted as part of a wider campaign involving arson attacks, firebombs and online harassment.