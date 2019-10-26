An 18-year-old man has died following a single vehicle car crash on the Hilltown Road in Kilcoo, County Down.

Another young man is in a critical condition following the accident, which happened shortly before 02:30 BST on Saturday.

Three other young people, one male and two females, were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

They were travelling in a blue Volkswagen Bora.

The Hilltown Road remains closed.