A gang of masked men beat five people with hammers in an attack in Ballymena, County Antrim.

The men broke into a flat at Orkney Drive, Ballymena, at about 23:30 BST on Friday 25 October.

Police said they used hammers to beat the occupants, injuring five people. It's understood the gang also waved what appeared to be a gun.

Two men were taken to hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police said they had received reports that windows and doors were broken in three other properties in the Orkney Drive area on Friday night.

They have appealed for information.