A man was attacked with a hammer during an aggravated burglary at a house in north Belfast on Saturday night.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment to cuts and bruises to his head and body.

A number of men entered the house at Oldpark Road at around 21:30 GMT, police said.

The men, who are described as being aged in their 30s or 40s and who spoke with local accents, made off with a sum of cash and a mobile phone.