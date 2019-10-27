North Belfast hammer attack leaves man with injuries
- 27 October 2019
A man was attacked with a hammer during an aggravated burglary at a house in north Belfast on Saturday night.
The victim, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment to cuts and bruises to his head and body.
A number of men entered the house at Oldpark Road at around 21:30 GMT, police said.
The men, who are described as being aged in their 30s or 40s and who spoke with local accents, made off with a sum of cash and a mobile phone.