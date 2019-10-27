Northern Ireland

Woman charged with attempted murder

  • 27 October 2019
A police officer

A woman has been charged with attempted murder following an incident at Bendigo Street in Belfast on Friday night.

The 34-year-old has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and handling stolen goods. 

Police said she is expected to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday 28 October.

A 31-year-old woman was injured when she was assaulted on Friday night. Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.