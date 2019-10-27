Woman charged with attempted murder
- 27 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has been charged with attempted murder following an incident at Bendigo Street in Belfast on Friday night.
The 34-year-old has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and handling stolen goods.
Police said she is expected to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday 28 October.
A 31-year-old woman was injured when she was assaulted on Friday night. Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.