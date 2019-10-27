Two charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment

Image caption The charges relate to a incident in which a 21-year-old male was forced to drive between a number of locations.

Two men have been charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment over an incident in north Belfast.

The charges relate to an incident in which a 21-year-old male was allegedly forced to drive between several locations in the early hours of Saturday.

He did not sustain serious injuries as a result of the incident.

The men, aged 27 and 31, have also been charged with common assault and possession of an offensive weapon.

Both are expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday, 28 October.

All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service, as is normal procedure.