West Belfast: Homes evacuated over suspicious object in garden
- 27 October 2019
A number of homes have been evacuated in west Belfast after the discovery of a suspicious object.
It was found in the front garden of a home in the Aitnamona Crescent area of the city on Sunday.
The street was closed to traffic with a number of residents moved to the Whiterock Leisure Centre.
Army technical officers have attended the scene to carry out an examination of the suspicious object.
There are no further details at this time.