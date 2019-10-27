Image copyright Amagh I

A shop has been left damaged after a car crashed through its front window on Scotch Street in County Armagh.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said the 85-year-old driver was in a state of shock.

No one was seriously injured in the incident.

The fire service said it received a call shortly after 16:20 GMT and two fire engines attended the scene, along with one ambulance.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said paramedics treated an elderly male patient at the scene who was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital for further treatment.