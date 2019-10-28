Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Thomas Hogg is a former Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

A former DUP councillor has appeared in court on charges relating to sexual offences involving a child.

Thomas Hogg, 31, from Brae Hill Park in Belfast has resigned from the DUP and from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, where he was previously mayor.

Mr Hogg is charged with sexual communication with a child and attempting to engage a child in a sexual activity.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard that Mr Hogg strongly denies the charges.

The case is scheduled to come back to court on 9 December.