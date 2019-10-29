Image caption About 50 people attended Tuesday's night's meeting in Enniskillen.

A public meeting has been held in County Fermanagh to discuss revelations of historical child sexual abuse.

About 50 people attended Tuesday's night's meeting in Enniskillen.

It follows an investigation by the Impartial Reporter newspaper which has spoken to dozens of alleged victims.

The event was organised by Caroline Wheeler, a sex abuse campaigner, who said the meeting was needed to break down "the walls of silence" surrounding the issue.

So far 60 people have come forward, naming more than 60 alleged perpetrators.

The meeting was addressed by a panel which included health experts and representatives of support agencies.

They heard concerns from the audience that the justice process was failing victims and about long waiting lists, experienced by those looking for help and support from the health service.