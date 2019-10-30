The Essex lorry deaths, the December election and a threat to the directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings appear on the front of Wednesday's papers.

Both the Belfast Telegraph and the News Letter lead with the planned election on 12 December.

"Now voters will have their say" is the headline in the Belfast Telegraph.

The paper says that battlelines have been drawn between Northern Ireland's parties ahead of the election.

Inside, University of Liverpool politics professor Jon Tonge previews the likely key electoral battlegrounds in Northern Ireland.

Image copyright Parliament handout Image caption MPs voted for a 12 December election on Tuesday night

He predicts several close contests, including in three of the four Belfast seats, North Down, South Antrim and Foyle.

"MPs fire starting gun for Brexit election" is the News Letter headline.

The paper says that the DUP will be watching closely to see if the Ulster Unionists follow through on the pledge of incoming leader Steve Aiken not to have any electoral pacts.

It says failure to agree a pact could see Nigel Dodds' North Belfast seat under threat and "makes hard a unionist win in Fermanagh and Tyrone".

A masked man reading a threat is pictured on the front of The Irish News.

The threat to the directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings has been issued by the gang responsible for abducting and assaulting the company's Kevin Lunney last month, according to the paper.

Image caption A new threat has been issued against the directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings

It says the gang is mainly based in County Cavan.

The threat, which was delivered to The Irish News, said it was a "last warning" to the directors and also threatened Cavan County Council staff or other contractors who remove posters erected as part of the campaign of intimidation against the directors.

Pictures of County Armagh brothers Ronan and Christopher Hughes appear on the covers of all the Northern Ireland papers.

They are wanted on suspicion of manslaughter over 39 people found dead in a lorry in Essex.

"Manhunt" is the stark headline in the Daily Mirror.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Christopher (left) and Ronan Hughes are wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking

The Mirror says that one of the brothers, Ronan, phoned police shortly after lorry driver Maurice Mo Robinson was arrested last Wednesday.

However, it says that he has not been contactable since.

It says that the PSNI, Garda and Essex police have now launched a manhunt under the oversight of the National Crime Agency.